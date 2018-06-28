Kendall Jenner Shacking Up With Ben Simmons ... In $25k/Mo. Rental

Kendall Jenner Shacking Up With Ben Simmons in $25k a Month Rental

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons haven't confirmed they're an item yet, but they're already eating from the same fridge, apparently.

Sources tell us the two have been holing up in a $25k/month rental in L.A. It's unclear whose name is on the lease, but they've both been spotted coming in and out of the ultra modern crib frequently, and we're told the lease term is for several months.

The 5 bedroom, 6 bath home has a pool and is centrally located near the Grove and trendy Fairfax area, which explains why they've been spotted around town so much.

Kendall recently purchased Charlie Sheen's old Beverly Hills home, but she's putting some of her own touches on the crib, so this could be her crash pad in the meantime.

The listing was held by Shay Gozlan and Rudy Malka of Living the Dream properties.