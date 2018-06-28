Richie Incognito Mulling NFL Comeback Praying for Jonathan Martin

Richie Incognito Mulling NFL Comeback, Praying for Jonathan Martin

EXCLUSIVE

Richie Incognito tells TMZ Sports he's feeling good and doing well after a turbulent offseason ... and now he's seriously considering an NFL comeback.

Over the past few months, the NFL lineman was involved in a bizarre gym altercation and also dealt with threats from his former Miami Dolphins teammate, Jonathan Martin.

Richie says he's been trying to relax and meditate, and feels he's in a much better place in his life. He also tells TMZ Sports he's praying for Martin, who he still considers to be a friend.

"I wish nothing but well for him."

Richie says he's also working to put a spotlight on mental health to help people who need it.

As for his football career, Incognito "unretired" back in April and tells us he's "excited about the opportunity to come back."

And, get this ... Richie says he's also opening gyms with Patrick Schwarzenegger -- Arnold's son -- and you can tell from the video, he's super passionate about it.