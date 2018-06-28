Tom Brady All About #AssEatinSZN

Tom Brady's All About #AssEatinSZN

Here's the deal ... Barstool Sports posted a pic on Instagram showing a hippo chewin' on another hippo's butt and included the caption, "As soon as bae gets out of the shower #AssEatinSZN."

Nothing out of the ordinary there ... until we looked at the comments and noticed Tom Brady weighing in -- with some laughing face emojis and the word, "Yep."

GISELE!!!!!!

For the uninitiated, Ass Eatin' Season is a thing on Barstool. And, by the way, they even tweeted about it already, saying ... "Tom Brady is about that life #AssEatinSZN."

Last we saw Tom and Gisele, they were at a U2 concert together in Boston and Tom was belting out the lyrics at the top of his lungs.

Hope he brushed his teeth.