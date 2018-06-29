Eagles' Nigel Bradham Suspended 1 Game For Allegedly Punching Hotel Worker

Eagles' Nigel Bradham Suspended 1 Game For Allegedly Socking Hotel Worker

Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham will be suspended 1 game for allegedly punching a hotel worker back in July of 2016.

We broke the story ... the Philadelphia star was arrested in Florida and charged with a felony after allegedly socking a Hilton employee in the face 'cause he took too long to set up a beach umbrella.

The criminal charge was eventually dropped after Bradham cut a deal with prosecutors in which they agreed to throw out the case if he kept his nose clean for 6 months. He did -- and the case was closed this past January.

"I would like to apologize to my fans, coaches, teammates and the entire eagles organization for the 1 game suspension," Bradham wrote in a statement.

"This stems from a July 2016 incident and the matter is now resolved. I look forward to giving it my all this season and helping the team win another Championship."