Arnold Schwarzenegger Welcomes LeBron to L.A. ... 'I Love It'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Welcomes LeBron to L.A., 'I Love It'

Breaking News

Arnold Schwarzenegger is fired up about LeBron James -- and even made the The King a video to welcome LBJ to Los Angeles.

"This is so exciting that you're coming to the city of stars," Arnold said.

"And you'll be, without any doubt, the biggest star of all. On the court and off the court! I love it!"

He's not the only huge star excited about James becoming the newest Los Angeles Laker -- Snoop Dogg also posted on IG welcoming Bron to town.

Welcome home. @kingjames 🥊 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 1, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT

And, of course, Bron's newest teammate Lonzo Ball had a few words as well -- saying, "Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world... #TheKingIsHere."

Kobe Bryant also weighed in, saying ... "Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness @JeanieBuss @MagicJohnson."

Even Macaulay Culkin had some thoughts -- "Whoa. I just heard @KingJames signed with the Lakers. I didn't even know Los Angeles had a team."