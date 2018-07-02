Tekashi69 Says Cristiano Ronaldo Can't Score on Him

Is Tekashi69 the best soccer goalie to ever live??
Well. Tekashi69 sure as hell thinks he is ... telling TMZ Sports NOBODY -- including Cristiano Ronaldo -- can score a goal on him.
And, he's being 100% serious.
We spoke with the "Gotti" rapper about his goalkeeping skills after he put on a display in a workout video earlier this week ... and Tekashi says Brazil's lucky he won't be between the posts in their World Cup match with Mexico on Monday.
In case you need a refresher, Tekashi showed he's actually a pretty solid keeper, given the fact it's a small goal and he's going up against a bunch of kids (but the footwork probably needs some help.) He did, however, do decent against Italian soccer star Mario Balotelli.
6ix9ine even sends a message to Neymar ... you're not gonna want to miss it.