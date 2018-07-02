Tekashi69 Ronaldo Can't Score on Me ... Deadass!!

Tekashi69 Says Cristiano Ronaldo Can't Score on Him

EXCLUSIVE

Is Tekashi69 the best soccer goalie to ever live??

Well. Tekashi69 sure as hell thinks he is ... telling TMZ Sports NOBODY -- including Cristiano Ronaldo -- can score a goal on him.

And, he's being 100% serious.

We spoke with the "Gotti" rapper about his goalkeeping skills after he put on a display in a workout video earlier this week ... and Tekashi says Brazil's lucky he won't be between the posts in their World Cup match with Mexico on Monday.

In case you need a refresher, Tekashi showed he's actually a pretty solid keeper, given the fact it's a small goal and he's going up against a bunch of kids (but the footwork probably needs some help.) He did, however, do decent against Italian soccer star Mario Balotelli.

6ix9ine even sends a message to Neymar ... you're not gonna want to miss it.