UFC's Matt Serra Subdues Alleged 'A-hole Drunk' ... at Vegas Cafe

UFC legend Matt Serra claims some drunk a-hole was threatening the servers at a Vegas cafe on July 4 ... so, he took action -- AND TOOK THE GUY DOWN!
Serra was chllin' at the Grand Cafe at Red Rock Casino -- the night before he's set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame -- when he saw the alleged a-hole being a jerk to staff.
The former welterweight champ subdued the patron -- while the guy continued to yell at Serra, "I'm gonna f*ck you up."
Spoiler: he did NOT "f*ck" Serra up.
Security rushed to the scene and took over.
Serra later posted the video and a statement saying, "How do you spend the night before your @ufc HOF induction?!? You subdue some a**hole drunk that was threatening waiters then tries to swing on you."