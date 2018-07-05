Minor League Pitcher Catches Bird On Field ... Puts On Top Of Head!!

A minor league baseball pitcher had the ultimate feather in his cap on Wednesday -- when he caught a bird with his glove ... and wore it on his head!!!

The bird collector is Jesus Cruz -- who plays for the St. Louis Cardinals' minor league affiliate, Peoria Chiefs.

Cruz was exiting the mound after pitching 4.2 innings -- when a little bird flew in his path.

The 23-year-old righty snatched the animal on his way to the dugout ... and when it fell to the ground, he scooped it up into his glove and appeared to say a prayer for his new feathery friend.

So @peoriachiefs pitcher Jesus Cruz (@cruz_sustaita) is in line to win tonight's game. And as he left the game his quick hands allowed him to make an interesting friend. pic.twitter.com/Janlx3tRJ8 — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) July 5, 2018

It worked ... the bird sprung to life -- so Cruz promptly placed it on top of his head!!

Don't worry ... the bird looked all good after the incident (hopefully, he's okay!).

As for the rest of the game ... Peoria dominated, 13-4.