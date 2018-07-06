Patrick Beverley Says Clippers Are Legit Contenders, Better Than Lakers

Patrick Beverley Clippers Are Legit Contenders ... Better Than Lakers

Don't sleep on the Clippers -- so says Patrick Beverley who tells TMZ Sports his "superteam" is better than Golden State AND the Lakers ... if they can stay healthy.

Beverley says he and Avery Bradley are the best two defenders in the HISTORY of the NBA -- "that's like two Gary Paytons playing with each other."

He also says guys like Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris could push the Clippers into the upper echelon of the NBA.

As for rumors the Clippers could go after Kawhi Leonard, Beverley says it would be cool to get a star like KL ... but, they don't need him.

"I like the squad we have now."