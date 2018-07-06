Tyron Woodley Says He's A Lock for UFC Hall of Fame, Nate Diaz Is Not

Tyron Woodley I'm a Lock for UFC Hall of Fame ... Not Nate Diaz

UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley says he's already punched his ticket to be a UFC Hall of Famer ... but when it comes to Nate Diaz, the man from Stockton ain't exactly a lock.

Woodley broke it down on "The Hollywood Beatdown" -- explaining why he deserves to join MMA greats like Chuck Liddell, Royce Gracie, Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey.

So, why not Nate Diaz? Tyron says his resume ain't that impressive -- and if he wants to add "HOF" next to his name, he needs to chalk up a few more MAJOR wins.

Woodley also weighed in on the Hall of Fame chances for Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Cormier and Nick Diaz.

There's more ... Woodley also reveals his favorite story about his old friend, Kimbo Slice, and why he's super excited for the upcoming movie about the late MMA star.

