TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

LeSean McCoy's House 'Home Invasion' Emergency Call ... 'Female Hit In the Head'

7/10/2018 12:14 PM PDT

LeSean McCoy 'Home Invasion' Emergency Call, 'Female Hit In the Head'

Breaking News

Emergency personnel were dispatched to LeSean McCoy's Georgia house early Monday morning for a "home invasion" -- and the operator says the female victim was hit in the head. 

In the audio, obtained by TMZ Sports, the operator sends police and medical personnel to the home around 3:23 AM ET ... saying, "It's gonna be in reference to a female who was assaulted, hit in the head and locked in the bathroom."

"We do have [police] in route in reference to a home invasion where a phone was taken."

As we previously reported, the alleged victim is LeSean's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon. Her friends and family members have gone to social media and accused McCoy of carrying out the attack. 

LeSean has denied any involvement -- saying the allegations are "baseless and offensive."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web