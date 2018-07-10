LeSean McCoy 'Home Invasion' Emergency Call, 'Female Hit In the Head'

LeSean McCoy's House 'Home Invasion' Emergency Call ... 'Female Hit In the Head'

Emergency personnel were dispatched to LeSean McCoy's Georgia house early Monday morning for a "home invasion" -- and the operator says the female victim was hit in the head.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ Sports, the operator sends police and medical personnel to the home around 3:23 AM ET ... saying, "It's gonna be in reference to a female who was assaulted, hit in the head and locked in the bathroom."

"We do have [police] in route in reference to a home invasion where a phone was taken."

As we previously reported, the alleged victim is LeSean's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon. Her friends and family members have gone to social media and accused McCoy of carrying out the attack.

LeSean has denied any involvement -- saying the allegations are "baseless and offensive."