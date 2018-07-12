Charles Oakley Arrested In Las Vegas, Casino Says He Cheated

Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He Cheated

EXCLUSIVE

Charles Oakley is learning the hard way ... if you try to cheat a Vegas casino, you'll end up behind bars.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the ex-NBA star was arrested at the Cosmopolitan on July 8 after allegedly trying to pull a fast one during a gambling session -- and it was all caught on video.

Officials from the Nevada Gaming Board tell us Oakley "was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known."

Unclear what game he was playing at the time -- but one source with knowledge of the incident says Oak tried to pull back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose.

FYI, Oakley reportedly made more than $46 mil during his NBA career.

Oak was confronted about the incident -- and it was kicked over to a security team which reviewed the casino video footage ... confirming the alleged cheating.

The 54-year-old was taken into custody at 5:30 PM and booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Oak's gambling charge is serious business -- "to commit or attempt to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment." He faces between 1 to 6 years in prison if convicted.

A source close to Oakley tells us, "This is an insignificant matter that will be quickly resolved."