Magic Johnson Predicted His Baller Life Back In 9th Grade!!

Magic Johnson Predicted His Baller Life ... In 9th Grade!!

Back when he was a junior high student, Magic Johnson knew he was destined for big things ... telling a local paper he planned to play pro basketball, start a business and travel the world.

Check, check and check!

Johnson dug up the article from his 9th grade year for a dope Throwback Thursday post ... in which he was written up for breaking a city junior high scoring record with 48 points!

But, the best part of the article is when he was asked about future plans:

"In the future, Earvin plans to keep on playing ball up through high school, college and into the proffesional [sic] ranks. He also plans to start a business and to travel."

Now, roughly 44 years later ... Johnson is giving himself a well-deserved pat on the back.

"Even in the 9th grade I envisioned playing in the NBA, owning a business, and traveling the world. How amazing is God that I’ve been able to do all three at the highest level?"