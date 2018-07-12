Iman Shumpert Hilarious Carmelo Hazing Tale ... Involving Skittles

Iman Shumpert Tells Hilarious Carmelo Anthony Hazing Tale Involving Skittles

EXCLUSIVE

Rookies on Carmelo Anthony's next team -- watch out ... 'cause dude has ZERO CHILL when it comes to the hazing game, so says Iman Shumpert.

We got Iman out in NYC -- where he was in full-on pitch mode for his wifey's new album and gear -- when the topic of how he was going to initiate his new Kings teammate, Marvin Bagley III, to the NBA came up.

Iman seemed timid to the idea ... and when we pressed why -- it turns out Shump was actually the victim of a heinous Melo hazing incident back in his rookie year with the Knicks.

Iman tells us Carmelo made him build out a bowl of entirely green Skittles -- and Shumpert still seems shook by it all.

"What pack do you know of all green Skittles!?" he says.

The worst part of the whole episode?

"I don't even think he ate them."

BONUS: Iman gave us his rendition of one of Teyana Taylor's new songs ... and let's just say she's the better singer in the couple.