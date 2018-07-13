Jerry Rice Says 'I'm The F*cking Best Football Player Of All Time'

TMZ

Jerry Rice 'I'm The F*cking Best Football Player Of All Time'

7/13/2018 7:29 AM PDT

Breaking News

Ever wonder who Jerry Rice thinks is the greatest football player that ever lived?

"I'm the f*cking best football player of all time!" the ex-49ers receiver says. 

Well, there you have it.

The San Francisco legend was out in Lake Tahoe on Thursday night for the annual American Century Championship golf tournament ... when an onstage convo with Charles Barkley turned into a scene straight out of a WWE ring.

In a video captured by NBC Sports Bay Area  ... Jerry listed off all his accolades to Chuck (they're pretty good) ... and explained to him rather emphatically he's the GOAT.

Then, he dropped the mic ... stormed off the stage to "All I Do Is Win" -- and then the crowd broke out in a "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!" chant.

If it seems excessive ... it probably was -- but, when you have nearly 7,000 more receiving yards than anybody who's ever lived -- we'll allow it.

