Kellen Winslow Jr. Released from Jail Despite 3rd Rape Allegation

7/13/2018 11:59 AM PDT

Kellen Winslow Jr. has been released from jail and will begin house arrest -- after posting bail in his rape case ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

The ex-NFL star was released from Vista Detention Facility in San Diego on Friday -- one day after the judge in the case set bail at $2 million.

Per the terms of his release, Winslow will be on house arrest and must wear a GPS device at all times. 

Winslow was initially arrested on suspicion of raping 2 women in the San Diego area earlier this year. Prosecutors say he also broke into a mobile home park on 2 separate occasions with the intent to rape elderly women

On Thursday, prosecutors say they believe Winslow also raped a 3rd woman in 2003 -- a 17-year-old girl who was unconscious at the time. He was formally charged with 2 new rape charges stemming from that alleged incident. 

