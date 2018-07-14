TMZ

Marcell Dareus Herpes Accuser Demands Sex Partner List

7/14/2018 12:35 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

The woman suing Marcell Dareus for allegedly giving her herpes is demanding the NFL star produce a list of ALL of his sexual partners ever ... this according to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports

The Jacksonville Jags defensive end was hit with a lawsuit by a woman using the alias "Jane Doe" -- who claims he gave her the STD during an April 2018 hookup in Houston. 

As part of her case, Doe has filed a "request for production" -- demanding Dareus fork over any info he has connected to the case. 

On the list ... 

- "The names and contact information of all sexual partners [of Dareus] since [he] became sexually active."

- All receipts for any Rx medications from the last 10 years.

- Receipts for "each and every instance that [Dareus] purchased condoms or other sexual protection in the last 10 years."

Dareus has not been compelled by a judge to hand over the info -- but it could come to that if he refuses to comply. 

