Marcell Dareus Herpes Accuser Demands Sex Partner List

The woman suing Marcell Dareus for allegedly giving her herpes is demanding the NFL star produce a list of ALL of his sexual partners ever ... this according to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports.
The Jacksonville Jags defensive end was hit with a lawsuit by a woman using the alias "Jane Doe" -- who claims he gave her the STD during an April 2018 hookup in Houston.
As part of her case, Doe has filed a "request for production" -- demanding Dareus fork over any info he has connected to the case.
On the list ...
- "The names and contact information of all sexual partners [of Dareus] since [he] became sexually active."
- All receipts for any Rx medications from the last 10 years.
- Receipts for "each and every instance that [Dareus] purchased condoms or other sexual protection in the last 10 years."
Dareus has not been compelled by a judge to hand over the info -- but it could come to that if he refuses to comply.