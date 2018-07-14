Sage Northcutt My Future's At Heavyweight ... Watch Out, Stipe

Sage Northcutt Says His UFC Future Is At Heavyweight

EXCLUSIVE

Sage Northcutt tipped the scale at 170 lbs. on Friday ... but he'll be a helluva lot heavier in the future -- as in, the size of a 206+ lb. heavyweight -- 'cause that's where Super Sage says he'll eventually fight.

TMZ Sports talked to the UFC star before his co-main event fight against Zak Ottow at Saturday's UFC Fight Night 133 -- a fight in the 170 lb. welterweight division.

That's a step up for the 22-year-old -- who's been fightin' at 155 lbs. -- but it ain't the final destination.

"Personally I think I might end up fighting heavyweight in the future," Sage tell us.

"I can just see myself keep growing. I'll be 24, 25, growing 2, 3, 4 more inches, and putting on a lot of muscle. I can absolutely see it."

And hey, with Nick Diaz also talking about taking heavyweight fights ... things could get interesting.