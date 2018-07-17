James Harrison Blows 10-Foot Putt ... With 30-Foot Shot

James Harrison Blows 10-Foot Putt with 30-Foot Shot

Breaking News

Missed it by thaaaat much.

Actually, James Harrison missed his easy 10-foot putt by about thaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat much.

The ex-Steelers linebacker took a break from hittin' the weights to hit the links Tuesday (for charity!) ... and it's clear he's better at pumpin' iron than swingin' it.

Besides the terrible putt at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach -- the 40-year-old also completely missed his drive on 13 ... with the ball still chillin' on the tee as he was firmly in his backswing.

The upshot ... Harrison's in town for the ESPYs and is putting a spotlight on raising money for the V Foundation -- the cancer research organization founded by Jim Valvano.

So, keep doing you, James ... and remember, it's all in the hips!