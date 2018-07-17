Tom Brady G.O.A.T. BOD on Beach Vacay w/ Gisele

Tom Brady Flaunts G.O.A.T. Bod on Beach Vacation with Gisele

Here's Tom Brady on vacation with his family in Costa Rica ... proving you don't have to be ripped to shreds to be one of the greatest athletes on the planet.

TB12 and Gisele took the kids to the beach over the weekend to relax and catch some rays -- with Tom hoping to even out his farmer's tan.

Obviously, Gisele looks incredible ... but what's new?

The two packed on the PDA -- kissing during a romantic stroll -- and, with exactly one week until veterans report to Patriots training camp ... Tom's gotta get it in while he can.

As for Tom's G.O.A.T. bod ... it's the result of hardcore training, muscle pliability routines and diet with the TB12 Method.

Yeah, there might be more ripped QBs in the league -- but Tom has said his body is built for success on the field ... not on the beach.

And, if you think Tom's worried about all the haters -- he's probably too busy focusing on other things ...