Floyd Mayweather Blocked By 'Wild 'N Out' Model at Celeb Basketball Game

Floyd Mayweather Blocked By 'Wild 'N Out' Model ... at Celeb Hoops Game

7/18/2018 10:56 AM PDT

Breaking News

Floyd Mayweather learned the hard way ... you drive on Brittney Elena, and you WILL get blocked!!

The boxer was playing The $50k Charity Challenge celebrity basketball game at UCLA on Tuesday -- when he got posted up by the smokin' hot "Wild 'N Out" model. 

Turns out, Elena has SERIOUS game ... and when Floyd when up for a shot, she packed him up good. 

Floyd wanted a foul call -- he didn't get it.  

Mayweather played pretty well for the most part -- aside from being CROSSED UP by R&B singer Tank

By the way, props to all the people who played in the game and raised money for charity. 

As for Elena, she's got a ton of modeling credits to her name -- but when we tried to find out if played college basketball, we couldn't seem to find any evidence confirming it. 

If not ... some big school REALLY missed out. 

