Floyd Mayweather Blocked By 'Wild 'N Out' Model at Celeb Basketball Game

Floyd Mayweather learned the hard way ... you drive on Brittney Elena, and you WILL get blocked!!
The boxer was playing The $50k Charity Challenge celebrity basketball game at UCLA on Tuesday -- when he got posted up by the smokin' hot "Wild 'N Out" model.
Turns out, Elena has SERIOUS game ... and when Floyd when up for a shot, she packed him up good.
Floyd wanted a foul call -- he didn't get it.
Mayweather played pretty well for the most part -- aside from being CROSSED UP by R&B singer Tank.
By the way, props to all the people who played in the game and raised money for charity.
As for Elena, she's got a ton of modeling credits to her name -- but when we tried to find out if played college basketball, we couldn't seem to find any evidence confirming it.
If not ... some big school REALLY missed out.