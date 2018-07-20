Darrelle Revis First-Ballot Hall of Famer ... Titans Star Says

Darrelle Revis A First-Ballot Hall of Famer, Says Titans Star Adoree Jackson

There will be no Terrell Owens-like drama with Darrelle Revis and the Hall of Fame, 'cause Revis will get in first ballot ... so says Tennessee star Adoree Jackson.

We got the Titans corner out at the ESPYs earlier this week ... and Adoree poured on the praise for the ex-Jet who just retired Tuesday.

"Darelle Revis is gangster, man," Jackson tells TMZ Sports. "It speaks for itself. Legendary."

Adoree says the two haven't gotten the chance to talk since he's been in the league ... but D.R.'s got all kinds of time on his hands now that his playing days are over.

Sooo ... get at him, Darrelle!