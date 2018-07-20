Clay Matthews is Ready for His Close-up After Softball Injury Face Surgery

Less than 2 months after taking a softball to the FACE -- and undergoing surgery -- Clay Matthews is back in front of the camera ... looking as beautiful as ever!
Remember, the NFL star caught a comebacker to the grill while playing in a charity game on June 2. He ran off the field while dripping blood and had surgery right after the incident.
But on Thursday, the 32-year-old Green Bay Packers linebacker surfaced in California to shoot a commercial for Walmart without any noticeable scarring.
Props to the surgeon ... like Michelangelo with a scalpel!
As for the softball injury, Clay was pitching to offensive lineman Lucas Patrick -- who connected a little TOO well.
After the incident, Clay tweeted ... "Thank you for all the concern and well-wishes. I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides. Thankful as it could have been much more serious."
Hopefully, Patrick sent flowers ...