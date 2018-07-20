TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Clay Matthews I'm Ready for My Close-up ... After Softball Injury Face Surgery

7/20/2018 6:40 AM PDT

Clay Matthews is Ready for His Close-up After Softball Injury Face Surgery

Breaking News

Less than 2 months after taking a softball to the FACE -- and undergoing surgery -- Clay Matthews is back in front of the camera ... looking as beautiful as ever! 

Remember, the NFL star caught a comebacker to the grill while playing in a charity game on June 2. He ran off the field while dripping blood and had surgery right after the incident. 

But on Thursday, the 32-year-old Green Bay Packers linebacker surfaced in California to shoot a commercial for Walmart without any noticeable scarring. 

Props to the surgeon ... like Michelangelo with a scalpel! 

As for the softball injury, Clay was pitching to offensive lineman Lucas Patrick -- who connected a little TOO well. 

After the incident, Clay tweeted ... "Thank you for all the concern and well-wishes. I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides. Thankful as it could have been much more serious."

Hopefully, Patrick sent flowers ... 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 22 %}