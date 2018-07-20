Edwin Jackson Drunk Driver Who Killed NFL Player Pleads Guilty

Man Who Killed NFL's Edwin Jackson Pleads Guilty

Breaking News

The driver who crashed into Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson in Feb. -- killing the linebacker -- has pled guilty in his DUI case ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The case became a HUGE deal when President Trump tweeted that it was "disgraceful" that Jackson was killed by a man who was in the United States illegally.

Now, we've learned the suspect, 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Zavala, has pled guilty to 2 counts of "DUI that causes the death of another."

He faces up to 16 years in prison when he's sentenced in September.

As we previously reported, 26-year-old Jackson and his Uber driver were hit by a pickup truck while they were standing on the shoulder of a highway in Indiana.

Officials say Orrego-Savala was driving the truck. He's a Guatemalan citizen who had been living in the U.S. illegally.