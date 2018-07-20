Star Wrestler Loses Scholarship Over Homophobic Slur at Trump Rally

Cal Poly don't play when it comes to hate speech -- the University just REVOKED a scholarship for a star high school wrestler who was caught on camera using a homophobic slur while holding a Donald Trump campaign sign.

The wrestling star is 18-year-old Bronson Harmon -- who scored a medal in the California CIF State finals and earned himself a scholarship to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

But now he's more famous for a 31-second video -- featuring Bronson and his father protesting at a Keep Families Together rally in Modesto on June 30.

Bronson was holding a Trump 2016 sign -- when he walked by immigrant rights protesters ... turned to a camera and yelled, "Fuck you f****t."

Another man -- reportedly Bronson's father -- screams, "Send their asses back."

Bronson allegedly shoved a man into a tree during that same protest.

The video was posted on social media and went viral -- eventually Cal Poly saw the clip and revoked his scholarship.

Bronson told the San Luis Obispo Tribune, "I totally regret it [the slur] ... I got caught up in the heat of the moment."

"I was there to peacefully protest the things that we believe, and people were harassing us, spitting on us and calling us Nazis."

Bronson says he still plans to attend Cal Poly as a student.