Andre Drummond Reveals NBA's All-Music Team

Andre Drummond Reveals NBA's All-Music Team

EXCLUSIVE

Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Victor Oladipo, Iman Shumpert and Andre Drummond -- a pretty good starting five on the hardwood, right?!

Well, Drummond says it's also a fivesome he's rollin' to the music studio with -- 'cause they all spit fire on the mic!!

Andre -- better known as Dre Drumm in the rap community -- has serious game when it comes to rhyme and flow ... so, we had to ask -- who's the best musician in the NBA??

Drummond wouldn't reveal an MVP -- but he did give us an all-star team.

"Between myself, Iman Shumpert, Dame Lillard, you know Kevin Durant raps ... Victor Oladipo is another artist that does music in the NBA too!"

Drummond says he's actually looking to make a track with all those dudes ... and even revealed to TMZ Sports the two guys he wants to produce it!