Geno Smith Hoping L.A. Brings Back Antonio Gates ... He's A Legend!

Geno Smith Hopes Chargers Bring Back Antonio Gates, He's A 'Legend!'

EXCLUSIVE

The Chargers need tight end help now that Hunter Henry is done for the year ... and Geno Smith's got the perfect guy for the job -- ANTONIO GATES!!

The new Los Angeles quarterback told us he's hopin' the Bolts bring back the future Hall of Famer -- and his reasoning is pretty simple.

"Gates is a legend!"

Fair enough.

We also asked Geno if he thinks LeBron James is the top talent in Los Angeles now ... and Geno doesn't disagree!

Sorry, Philip Rivers.