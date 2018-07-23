Tim Tebow Won't Get Mets Call-Up ... Because Of Broken Hand

Breaking News

The NY Mets still suck ... and Tim Tebow can't even save them now -- 'cause the ex-NFLer broke his hand this weekend and is likely DONE FOR THE SEASON!!

ESPN reports the Mets minor leaguer broke the hamate bone in his non-throwing right hand while taking some hacks over the weekend and will have surgery on Tuesday to fix it.

It's too bad ... Tim was raking for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this year -- even making the Eastern League All-Star Game earlier this month.

Send cards and flowers to Timmy's poor mom.