Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford Pissed At Madden I Don't Look Like Humpty Dumpty!

Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford Pissed At Madden, I Don't Look Like Humpty Dumpty!

Breaking News

Wanna piss off an NFL player?? Tell him his new Madden ratings.

Wanna REALLLLLY make an NFL player upset?? Make his avatar look like a fat tub of lard.

The creators of Madden 19 did both to Dallas Cowboys stud Tyrone Crawford ... and the results of T.C.'s ensuing rage were hilarious.

YO @EAMaddenNFL we need to have a talk. This is unacceptable. Forget my stats. What’s up with the photo? Who on your staff felt it ok to make my body look like humpty-dumpty? 😡😡I DEMAND A REVIEW! pic.twitter.com/WgL3sMjlvi — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) July 23, 2018

"YO @EAMaddenNFL we need to have a talk," Tyrone posted on social media. "This is unacceptable. Forget my stats. What’s up with the photo? Who on your staff felt it ok to make my body look like humpty-dumpty? I DEMAND A REVIEW!"

The Cowboys' D-lineman IS 290 pounds ... but he makes it look svelte in real life -- something Madden developers clearly overlooked.

BUT ... there might be a happy ending here! Madden's official Twitter account just responded to Crawford -- saying their play on this matter is officially "UNDER REVIEW."

Good luck on the challenge, Tyrone!