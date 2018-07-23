Ex-USC WR Joseph Lewis Charged With Felony Domestic Violence ... Faces 5 Years In Prison

Former USC wideout Joseph Lewis -- a five-star high school recruit in 2016 -- is facing up to five years in prison after prosecutors charged him with domestic violence ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The L.A. District Attorney's Office filed a felony DV charge against Lewis for his arrest last week -- when he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a woman at home.

Lewis pled no contest to a separate alleged domestic violence incident earlier this year and was sentenced to 3 years probation. As a result, Lewis faces a more severe penalty in this case, which includes up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Lewis pled not guilty to the charge on Friday afternoon. He's due back in court in August.