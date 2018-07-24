Lou Williams Clippers Still Better Than Lakers

Lou Williams Says Clippers Are Still Better Than Lakers

EXCLUSIVE

Sorry, Lakers fans ... L.A. is still Clip City, even with LeBron in the purple and gold -- so says Clippers guard Lou Williams.

We got the reigning Sixth Man of the Year out at his basketball camp in Atlanta when he told us the Clippers still run Los Angeles ... despite Magic Johnson's huge free agency haul.

"I mean, the Lakers ain't beat us since I've been on the Clippers," Williams tells TMZ Sports.

"So, record-wise, yeah, we are the better team in L.A. until they prove it."

Williams didn't stop with the hoops' hot takes there ... you gotta hear his analysis of the Houston Rockets now that Carmelo Anthony's on the squad.