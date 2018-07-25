NBA's Andre Roberson Is Dating Rachel DeMita, Finally Instagram Official!

NBA's Andre Roberson Dating Rachel DeMita Finally Instagram Official!

They found love in an NBA place!!

OKC Thunder star Andre Roberson made his long-rumored relationship with the face of NBA 2K, Rachel DeMita, social media OFFISH this week ... and the two are adorable.

DeMita's been a meteor in the sports world, rising to national fame with her appearances on the Association's top video game and at Celebrity All-Star Games (she's a hooper too!).

She's picked up over a million followers on social media ... and Dre was clearly one of the biggest fans.

The two got all kinds of cozy over the last few months, including at a wedding overseas last week ... which appears to have prompted the long-awaited Insta move.

Rachel clearly appreciated it, dropping a "My whole heart" line in Andre's comment section.

NBA superstars seem happy about it too ... Russell Westbrook posted some praising hands emojis -- and Kevin Durant even liked the post!

Only one thing left for the couple to divulge ... this had to be how the meeting between the two ballers went down, right???