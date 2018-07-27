Dustin Poirier Says Conor McGregor Avoiding Jail Is Good For Weight Class

Conor McGregor ain't goin' to prison -- and UFC star Dustin Poirier couldn't be happier about it -- telling TMZ Sports they can finally figure out who's the baddest lightweight fighter in the world.
Poirier -- the #4 ranked lightweight who's headlining the UFC on FOX 30 card this weekend against 3rd ranked Eddie Alvarez -- says he didn't want McGregor behind bars -- despite the Barclays Center melee.
"I'm happy that he's free of all that stuff now. Like I said, the division can get moving. It's been top heavy and not moving for awhile."
Speculation is McGregor -- whose last UFC fight was in November 2016 -- will fight current lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year.
Poirier says after he beats up Alvarez ... he wants the winner of Conor-Khabib (assuming the fight goes down).
"I don't about what's going on with Eddie and what happens with him, but when I win this fight, I'm next in line."