UFC's Rashad Evans Done Fighting ... Ready For Role With Cuba Gooding Jr.!

UFC's Rashad Evans is Done Fighting, Ready For Role With Cuba Gooding Jr.

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-UFC star Rashad Evans is ready to move on from sparring to starring ... in a Hollywood role -- and he's revealing his dream gig -- playing Cuba Gooding Jr.'s brother!!

We got the former light heavyweight champ out at LAX and he told us now that his days in the Octagon are done ... he wants a career in movies.

Of course ... he's already gotten started on that dream -- playing a role in Mel Gibson's upcoming flick, "Boss Level."

But, Rashad's got his eyes on a bigger prize ... and it includes possibly playing a relative of Rod Tidwell himself.

BTW ... Rashad ain't the only Evans who has his future mapped out -- his kids are just as driven as Pops.

His son is gearing up for a career in movies (his costar is all picked out) ... and you gotta hear his little daughter's plan to change the world!!