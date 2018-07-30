Conor McGregor Squats a Human Man In Central Park

Conor McGregor Squats a Human ... In Central Park

Conor McGregor took his Monday workout to the next level -- throwing a grown ass man on his back for a set of squats in Central Park ... and TMZ Sports has the footage.

The UFC superstar is still out in NYC after his court hearing last week in which he agreed to a plea deal in his bus attack case that will keep him out of jail.

So, what's Conor doing with his free time? Seems to be prepping for his next fight ... with a grueling workout all over the city.

After the squats, Conor knocked out some ab work before going on a run -- dude looks to be in pretty solid shape.

Of course, McGregor is expected to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in October ... and now that his criminal case is pretty much over, he can focus on training full-time.