Le'Veon Bell Strip Club Booty Slappin' ... During Steelers Holdout

Le'Veon Bell Strip Club Booty Slappin' During Steelers Holdout

Exclusive Details

Le'Veon Bell is spending his time away from Steelers camp in epic fashion ... turning up with his girlfriend and smackin' a whole lotta butts at a strip club -- and it's all on video.

The Pro Bowl running back is staying away from Pittsburgh practices after he didn't get the contract extension he wanted ... and he's livin' it up in Miami with his GF, Marliesia Ortiz, in the meantime.

The two hit up Rockwell in South Beach on Monday ... where we're told gold bottles of Ace of Spades were flowing to his table all night.

The party didn't stop there ... Bell bounced to a strip club after -- where he got pretty hands-on with some booty ... while Marliesia watched!!

FYI ... Steelers coach Mike Tomlin shaded Bell before his big night out Monday, telling CBS Sports he hopes Le'Veon shows up in better condition than he did after returning from his holdout last season.

We're pretty sure this isn't the conditioning that Mike wanted to see ...