Steph Curry And Ayesha, Baby's First Baller Sushi Date!

Steph Curry's 4-week-old baby is already enjoying the finer things in life -- the NBA superstar and his wife, Ayesha, brought the kid to Nobu in Malibu on Monday ... for some of the most expensive food in town!

Baby Canon W. Jack Curry was born on July 2 -- about 4 weeks before his due date -- so to celebrate his (almost) 1-month birthday, the Currys took a family field trip to the best sushi joint on the beach.

Canon is the couple's 3rd kid -- they have two daughters, Riley and Ryan. The girls didn't make the dinner date this time around.

By the way, Steph and Ayesha were also celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary last night -- so, cheers to you guys!