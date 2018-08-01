Conor McGregor Bailed On 'Vikings' Show Hours Before Shoot, Says Katheryn Winnick

Conor McGregor Bailed On 'Vikings' Hours Before Shoot ... Says Katheryn Winnick

Conor McGregor was booked to appear on an episode of "Vikings" this year -- but canceled just hours before he was supposed to shoot his scene ... this according to one of the stars of the show.

We spoke with Katheryn Winnick -- who plays Lagertha on the show -- and she told us she personally wrote a role for the UFC star in an episode that she was directing.

But, when McGregor canceled right before the shoot -- Winnick says she was forced to scramble and change the entire scene.

Winnick has been an actor on the show since day 1 -- but only started directing episodes in 2018 ... so the incident must have occurred this year.

Winnick says she's not bitter -- in fact, she's even cracking jokes about the experience -- but you can bet she would have much rather had him show up and do the scene.

As for an apology -- Winnick says she never got one ... but she's still waiting!