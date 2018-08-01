TMZ

Conor McGregor Bailed On 'Vikings' Hours Before Shoot ... Says Katheryn Winnick

8/1/2018 6:47 AM PDT

Conor McGregor Bailed On 'Vikings' Show Hours Before Shoot, Says Katheryn Winnick

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor was booked to appear on an episode of "Vikings" this year -- but canceled just hours before he was supposed to shoot his scene ... this according to one of the stars of the show. 

We spoke with Katheryn Winnick -- who plays Lagertha on the show -- and she told us she personally wrote a role for the UFC star in an episode that she was directing.

But, when McGregor canceled right before the shoot -- Winnick says she was forced to scramble and change the entire scene.

Winnick has been an actor on the show since day 1 -- but only started directing episodes in 2018 ... so the incident must have occurred this year.

Winnick says she's not bitter -- in fact, she's even cracking jokes about the experience -- but you can bet she would have much rather had him show up and do the scene.

As for an apology -- Winnick says she never got one ... but she's still waiting!

