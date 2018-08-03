TMZ

Blake Griffin Only Paying $32k Per Month ... In Child Support

8/3/2018 1:22 PM PDT

Blake Griffin's Only Paying $32k Per Month In Child Support

EXCLUSIVE

No, Blake Griffin is NOT paying $258k per month in child support -- he's only paying a fraction of that ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

As we previously reported, the $258k figure that's being reported is wrong -- but sources tell us the NBA star is still cutting a significant check to Brynn Cameron, the mother of his 2 kids. 

The number, we're told, is $32,000 per month ... which adds up to $384,000 per year.

It's no sweat for Blake, who recently signed a 5-year, $171 million contract. 

As for Blake and Brynn -- we're told the two are on much better terms now and are each committed to co-parenting their children. 

