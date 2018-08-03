TMZ

Tom Brady Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' ... At Pats Training Camp

8/3/2018 7:09 AM PDT

Tom Brady Gets 'Happy Birthday' Serenade at Patriots Training Camp

Breaking News

Tom Brady is turning the big 4-1 Friday ... and Patriots Nation is throwing the QB a massive birthday bash in New England complete with a giant cake, a balloon animal Tom Brady ... and a birthday song! 

It all started when TB12 jogged out to the field --the crowd went crazy and then busted out the song. Brady smiled and waved at the fans. 

Off the field, there was a giant #12 birthday cake and a giant #12 birthday card for fans to sign. 

But, the best part ... was the life-size "Balloon Brady" ... which was put together REALLY WELL by a person with better than average lung capacity. 

Brady also got some love from his wife, Gisele Bundchen -- who posted a love note to her hubby on social media ... 

"Happy birthday my love! We love you so much !!! Keep on shining bright."

