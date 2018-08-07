UFC's Henry Cejudo Movie About Me? ... Let's Do This, Wahlberg!

UFC's Henry Cejudo to Wahlberg, Let's Make a Movie!

UFC champ Henry Cejudo -- the guy who beat Demetrious Johnson -- says he's flattered Mark Wahlberg thinks his life story could be a movie ... and says he knows exactly who should play him!

MARIO LOPEZ!!

Cejudo's story is pretty amazing -- he grew up poor in South Central L.A. ... one of 7 children ... his drug-addicted father was deported and died when Henry was 20.

But, he worked like hell to be one of the best wrestlers in the world -- and won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games when he was only 21.

Then on Saturday -- at age 31 -- he beat DJ (one of the greatest UFC fighters ever) to win the UFC flyweight title. Amazing.

Wahlberg told us Cejudo's story has movie potential ... and he would know. And, you can tell Henry is super flattered.