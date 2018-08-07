Rajon Rondo Says No Beef with Lonzo, I'll Help Him Grow!

Lakers' Rajon Rondo No Beef With Lonzo ... I'll Help Him Grow!

LaVar Ball is going to love this ...

There will be no Lakers beef between Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball this season -- at least when it comes to minutes -- 'cause Rajon tells TMZ Sports he'll do whatever it takes to help Zo grow!!

Of course, Rondo and Lonzo play the same position -- point guard -- and there's been some concern the two could clash in a battle for playing time.

But, 32-year-old Rajon says he just wants to be the best teammate he can be -- and if that means sitting behind 20-year-old Lonzo, so be it.

"I'm ready to help develop Lonzo as much as possible," Rajon says.

"If I'm not starting and he's starting, he's going to be ready to go and ready for anybody that comes his way. And we'll be ready to roll."

"My main objective is to win."