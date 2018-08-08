J Lo and A-Rod Super Yachtin' With Billionaire Miami Heat Owner

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Party On Miami Heat Owner's Super Yacht

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are doing it BIG in Capri -- partying on a superyacht with billionaire Miami Heat owner Micky Arison ﻿... proving once again, it's great to be rich!

J Lo and A-Rod took a smaller boat over to Arison's legendary Sirona III -- a 185-foot floating palace that fits 12 guests in 5 state rooms.

It's got a hot tub on deck, a sick bar area, a gym and plenty of deck space to take in some sun while sipping on boat drinks (shout out Jimmy Buffett).

J Lo came looking the part -- wearing an airy white dress, wedge sandals and a fancy Chanel bag in hand. Alex Rodriguez was there too.

So, what do these 3 insanely rich people talk about on the yacht? Whatever they want.

Happy sailing ...