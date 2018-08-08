Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Party On Miami Heat Owner's Super Yacht

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are doing it BIG in Capri -- partying on a superyacht with billionaire Miami Heat owner Micky Arison ... proving once again, it's great to be rich!
J Lo and A-Rod took a smaller boat over to Arison's legendary Sirona III -- a 185-foot floating palace that fits 12 guests in 5 state rooms.
It's got a hot tub on deck, a sick bar area, a gym and plenty of deck space to take in some sun while sipping on boat drinks (shout out Jimmy Buffett).
J Lo came looking the part -- wearing an airy white dress, wedge sandals and a fancy Chanel bag in hand. Alex Rodriguez was there too.
So, what do these 3 insanely rich people talk about on the yacht? Whatever they want.
Happy sailing ...
The SIRONA III pic.twitter.com/BChJ5uBii6— LuxuryBlessed (@LuxuryBlessed) May 6, 2016