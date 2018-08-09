Tekashi69 1-On-1 With Victor Oladipo ... In Hoops Sesh

Tekashi69 Goes 1-On-1 With Victor Oladipo In Hoops Sesh

At least Tekashi69 had one court victory on Thursday ... 'cause the rapper faced off with Victor Oladipo's violent dunk in a basketball session ... and technically, he kinda won.

Fresh off a court appearance for his child sex case -- in which prosecutors recommended 1 to 3 years behind bars -- the "FEFE" spitter went right back to talking trash on social media ... with the NBA star being his newest target.

"Victor Oladipo is trash. I’m defensive player of the year," Tekashi said.

Of course, Oladipo is the opposite of trash. Dude won Most Improved Player in the NBA this season.

Just add it to Tekashi's (very short) sports highlight reel.