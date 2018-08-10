Ex-MLB Star Esteban Loaiza Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Charge, Faces Life In Prison

Ex-MLB Star Esteban Loaiza Pleads Guilty to Coke Charge ... Faces Life In Prison

Ex-MLB All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza has formally pled guilty to felony cocaine possession with intent to distribute and now faces up to life in prison.

As we previously reported, the 46-year-old was arrested in San Diego back in February after officials said he was trying to move more than $500,000 in cocaine from a house located near a school.

Officials say Loaiza was using "sophisticated" smuggling devices to hide the 22 kilos of coke.

He initially pled not guilty -- but changed his plea. On Friday, he appeared in a San Diego federal courtroom to plead guilty to the charge.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 2 -- and he could face up to life in prison with a minimum of 10 years. He could also be deported to Mexico.

Loaiza made more than $40 MILLION during his 14-year MLB career.