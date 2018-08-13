Dak Prescott's Dad Arrested for Weed

Dak Prescott QB's Dad Arrested for Weed

Breaking News

Dak Prescott's father was arrested for possession of marijuana over the weekend in Texas ... where he was forced to pose for a mug shot.

For weed.

57-year-old Nathaniel Prescott was driving on Highway 87 in Orange County, TX -- about an hour and a half outside of Houston -- when he was stopped for a traffic violation.

During the stop, troopers discovered weed (less than 2 grams!) in the driver's side door of his Cadillac Escalade and arrested Prescott for misdemeanor possession ... a Class B offense.

Prescott was hauled to a nearby station where he was booked and posed for a mug shot. He was eventually released on $500 bond, according to KFDM's Peter Eliopoulos, who broke the story.

FYI, recreational weed is legal in 9 states. Medical is legal in 30 states.

C'mon Texas.