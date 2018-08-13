Jim Neidhart Collapsed from Apparent Seizure ... Banged Head

EXCLUSIVE

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart's wife told emergency personnel the ex-WWE superstar collapsed while appearing to have a seizure early Monday morning ... and slammed his head when he fell to the ground.

Elizabeth Neidhart told investigators Jim was having difficulty sleeping and got out of bed to change the thermostat. But, when Jim went to touch it, he "turned weirdly as if he were about to dance."

"He then fell towards the wall and ground," the investigation report says.

Elizabeth called 911 thinking he was having a seizure since he "suffers from seizures and takes medication for it."

Neidhart's wife says Jim's last seizure was Dec. 2017 -- and she notes doctors also believed he may have had Alzheimer's as well.

When officials arrived to Jim's home -- they found the 63-year-old on the floor with a 4-inch gash on his face.

Investigators found medication at the home, but note "none of the medication appeared to have been abused."

He was pronounced dead a short time later.