Scottie Pippen 9-Year-Old Daughter Making Bank ... On 'DWTS: Juniors'

8/15/2018 3:13 PM PDT

Scottie Pippen's Daughter Making Bank On 'DWTS: Juniors'

EXCLUSIVE

Scottie Pippen's 9-year-old daughter is already cashin' HUGE checks -- scoring an NBA-sized payday for "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Sophia Pippen has already signed her contract to compete against stars like Honey Boo Boo and Miles Brown from "Black-ish" -- and if she wins the whole thing, she takes home $130,000!!

Just like Boo Boo, Pippen will get $50k just for showing up -- and she gets more cash the further she advances in the competition. 

- $5,000 per episode for episodes 2 & 3. 

- $7,500 per episode for episodes 4 & 5.

- $10,000 per episode for episodes 6 & 7.

- $15,000 for episode 8.

- $20,000 for the finale.

FYI, Scottie reportedly made around $110 MILLION during his NBA career. Hopefully, like her famous dad, she gets paired up with the most dominant teammate of all time!

