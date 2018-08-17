ESPN Not Airing National Anthem on 'Monday Night Football'

The President of ESPN says the network will NOT air the national anthem -- and the drama that goes along with it -- during the 2018 season of "Monday Night Football."
"We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don't think that will change this year," ESPN prez Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement reported by Axios' Sara Fischer.
"Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem. Again that could change. It's unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we're not."
Obviously, the anthem has become a hot button issue -- with player demonstrations becoming such a big issue, everyone from team owners to the President of the United States have weighed in.
Of course, Trump has said he wants players who don't stand to be fired. Several players have said they are not demonstrating to disrespect the flag, but rather to put a spotlight on racial injustice and police brutality.