Nevada Hookers We Can Save Tiger Woods!

Nevada Hookers Want to Save Tiger Woods

EXCLUSIVE

One of the most famous brothels in the world thinks it can help Tiger Woods get over the hump ... by humping.

Tiger is getting dangerously close to returning to his old dominating self -- and Sheri's Ranch thinks his rampant sex habit gave him the confidence to kill it on the links.

"We all love Tiger here at Sheri’s,” Dena, the madam of Sheri’s Ranch says ... "Since Sheri’s is known for keeping secrets, there is no safer place for Tiger to indulge his unquenchable urge for sex with a wide variety of women."

In fact, they're offering up a 75% discount for the golfer on anything they offer -- and they offer a helluva lot.

Could it work? Dunno ... but it couldn't hurt.